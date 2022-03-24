Blue Jays send Randal Grichuk to Rockies for Raimel Tapia in exchange of outfielders

Centre-fielder Randal Grichuk has been traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the Colorado Rockies.

Toronto is getting left-fielder Raimel Tapia and infield prospect Adrian Pinto, while also sending an undisclosed amount of cash back to the Rockies.

Grichuk had become expendable with George Springer beginning the season healthy and Toronto's presumptive starter in centre.

Tapia, who can play in left or centre field, also adds some flexibility and a different skill set to the Blue Jays.

The right-handed Grichuk hit .241 last season with 22 home runs, 81 runs batted in, and a .703 OPS. Tapia, a lefty, had a .273 batting average with six home runs, 50 RBIs and 20 stolen bases last season with a .699 OPS.

Removing Grichuk's contract from the Blue Jays' payroll may also be a benefit. The 30-year-old Grichuk is signed through next season under a five-year $52 million US deal. The 27-year-old Tapia avoided arbitration with Colorado last week and signed a one-year, $3.95 million deal.

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired OF Raimel Tapia and Minor League INF Adrian Pinto from the Rockies in exchange for OF Randal Grichuk and cash considerations. <br><br>Welcome to our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> family! <a href="https://t.co/F95eSaHjyC">pic.twitter.com/F95eSaHjyC</a> —@BlueJays

Tapia is arbitration-eligible in 2023 and can reach free agency in 2024.

Grichuk played four seasons for the Blue Jays after starting his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014. He's a career .245 hitter with a .765 OPS.

Tapia has played all six seasons of his Major League Baseball career in Colorado, with a career .280 average and .721 OPS.

The 18-year-old Pinto hit .360 with three home runs and 27 RBIs with a 1.029 OPS last season in the Dominican Summer League.