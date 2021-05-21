Martinez homer stifles Blue Jays' comeback efforts as Red Sox win rubber match
Boston slugger hits game-winning longball off Toronto's Dolis in 3-run final inning
J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run ninth inning, and Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Thursday night.
Alex Verdugo had an RBI grounder before Martinez connected on his 250th homer. The two-out drive came off Rafael Dolis (1-1), making his second appearance since returning from a right calf injury.
Martinez shouted and repeatedly pumped his fists while rounding the bases. He stopped a 12-game homerless drought Wednesday.
Boston (27-18) held onto the AL East lead. Toronto dropped to 10-7 at TD Ballpark, where the Blue Jays have four more home games cause by Canadian government coronavirus travel restrictions. Toronto shifts home games next month to its Triple-A affiliate's ballpark in Buffalo, New York.
Jonathan Davis and Randal Grichuk had RBI singles off Hirokazu Sawamura in the sixth as the Blue Jays went up 7-5. Grichuk's hit came after shortstop Xander Bogaerts made a diving grab on Teoscar Hernandez's two-out grounder, but second baseman Michael Chavis was charged with an error for dropping a flip toss.
A comeback bigger than Lake Ontario 😃 <a href="https://t.co/5k2YuRXLX9">pic.twitter.com/5k2YuRXLX9</a>—@BlueJays
A match up of five-game winners turned into offensive fireworks early.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Grichuk had RBI doubles off Nick Pivetta in the first, and the Red Sox had seven straight batters reach with two outs during a five-run second against Steven Matz.
After Bo Bichette had a second-inning double, Cavan Biggio had an RBI single in a two-run fifth that tied it at 5.
Pivetta allowed five runs, seven hits, two walks and struck out eight in five innings.
Matz, who gave up five runs and 10 hits over six innings, was in line for the win until Dolis blew the save.
