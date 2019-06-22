Jays go full circle as Red Sox seal comeback with walk off in extras

A day after the Toronto Blue jays defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Billy McKinney's two-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning, the Boston Red Sox returned the favour.

Christian Vazquez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to cap Boston's comeback from four runs down as the Red Sox beat the Jays 7-5 on Friday night.

Boston trailed 5-1 before scoring three runs in the seventh on Andrew Benintendi's RBI single and J.D. Martinez's two-run single, and tying it in the eighth on pinch-hitter Rafael Devers' run-scoring single.

Jordan Romano (0-1) got two quick outs in the 10th before hitting Marco Hernandez with a pitch. Vazquez then drove a 3-2 pitch out to right for his ninth homer of the season to give the Red Sox their eighth win in nine games.

The Boston Red Sox rallied from a four run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 in extra innings. 1:30

Brandon Workman (6-1) pitched a scoreless 10th for Boston, getting himself out of a jam with a nice fielding play on a grounder headed for centre field by Eric Sogard, who had four singles in the game.

Randal Grichuk homered for Toronto, which got six strong innings from rookie Trent Thornton but couldn't hold off the late rally by the Red Sox.

Jays Randal Grichuk celebrates with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after hitting a two run home run in the second inning. (Kathryn Riley /Getty Images)

Freddy Galvis hit a two-run single in the first as the Blue Jays got to Chris Sale early. Grichuk hit a two-run homer in the third and added an RBI single in the seventh to put Toronto up 5-1.