Blue Jays rally for win over Rays as season winds down

Randal Grichuk hit a pinch-hit, three-run triple and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 Friday night.

Jon Berti, playing in his second big-league game after eight years in the minors, had a two-run double for his first career RBIs that tied the score 4-4 in the sixth inning.

Grichuk's first triple of the season came off Jose Alvarado (1-6) to put Toronto up 7-5 in the seventh.

Adam Moore's first home run since 2012 drove in the final run for Tampa Bay in the eighth.

Tim Mayza (2-0) got the win and Ken Giles pitched the ninth for his 26th save, converting his 31st straight successful save opportunity.

Mallex Smith tripled and Joey Wendle doubled for the Rays in a three-run first inning against Toronto starter Thomas Pannone. Tommy Pham also walked in the inning, extending his streak of games in which he has reached base to 30.

Smith had three hits and scored twice for the Rays, who lost by one run for the 31st time.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow gave up three runs and seven hits with three walks and nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with his 21st home run, and Rowdy Tellez led off the sixth with his fourth, starting a three-run inning that helped the Blue Jays tie it 4-all.

Pannone pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up five runs and seven hits with three walks.