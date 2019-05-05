Rangers stomp on Blue Jays early to snap 3-game skid
Toronto starter Pannone allowed 7 runs in less than 3 innings of work
The Rangers ended a three-game skid by scoring eight runs in the first three innings. Lance Lynn (4-2) won for the fourth time in five starts despite allowing five runs in six innings. He walked five, struck out three and threw two wild pitches.
Thomas Pannone (1-3) allowed seven runs in 2 1/3 innings in making his second spot start of the season for the Blue Jays, who have gone to a four-man rotation after Matt Shoemaker's season-ending knee injury. Pannone gave up five hits and three walks while striking out one.
Nomar Mazara hit his sixth homer of the season in the first inning.
Shawn Kelley retired three straight batters in the ninth on eight pitches for his second save in three attempts.
The other RBI for Kiner-Falefa, in his second big-league season, came on a fielder's choice in the third inning.
After retiring the game's first two batters, Lynn walked Justin Smoak and Randal Grichuk before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recorded his first major league RBI in his seventh game since having his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on April 26 with a first-inning single under the glove of third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera.
Guerrero went 1 for 3 with a walk to raise his average from .174 to .192.
Eric Sogard had a two-run triple for the Blue Jays.
Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning with two strikeouts. Leclerc lost the closer job Tuesday, when he gave up three runs in the ninth inning for his second blown save in seven attempts.
