Blue Jays' Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an elbow injury.

General manager Ross Atkins says Ryu will undergo elbow surgery and that a Tommy John procedure is a possibility.

Ryu has been on the injured list since June 2 due to left forearm inflammation.

Reliever Ross Stripling has replaced him in the starting rotation.

The Blue Jays have also placed right-hander Julian Merryweather on the 15-day IL with a left abdominal strain.

Right-hander Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and is active for Tuesday night's home game against the Baltimore Orioles.