Blue Jays' Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season
Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an elbow injury.
Toronto GM Atkins says Tommy John procedure is possibility for pitcher
Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an elbow injury.
General manager Ross Atkins says Ryu will undergo elbow surgery and that a Tommy John procedure is a possibility.
Ryu has been on the injured list since June 2 due to left forearm inflammation.
Reliever Ross Stripling has replaced him in the starting rotation.
The Blue Jays have also placed right-hander Julian Merryweather on the 15-day IL with a left abdominal strain.
Right-hander Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and is active for Tuesday night's home game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?