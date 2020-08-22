Blue Jays beat Rays in extra innings for 6th consecutive win
Biggio, Gurriel Jr., drive home runs in the 10th; Jordan Romano earns save
Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each drove in a run during the 10th inning to help the Toronto Blue Jays win their sixth consecutive game, 6-5 over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.
Yandy Diaz began the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single against Jordan Romano. The reliever got a grounder from Hunter Renfroe with two on for his first career save.
Thomas Hatch (1-0) worked a scoreless ninth for his first major league win.
Brandon Lowe and Diaz homered for the Rays, who were coming off a 9-1 road trip that concluded Thursday with a three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium. The loss dropped Tampa Bay percentage points behind first-place New York in the AL East.
Teoscar Hernandez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered during a three-pitch stretch in the second. The Blue Jays have gone deep 28 times over their last 11 games.
Tampa Bay tied it at 4 on pinch-hitter Jose Martinez's two-run double in the sixth against Ryan Borucki. The Rays later loaded the bases with two outs but Rafael Dolis struck out Michael Perez on a 3-2 pitch.
After Hernandez and Guerrero connected on consecutive solo shots off Ryan Yarbrough, Gurriel had an RBI double and Randal Grichuk added a run-scoring infield single to put the Blue Jays up 4-1.
Gurriel appeared to score a fifth run in the second after being called safe on his attempt to score from second with a rolling move to avoid Perez's tag on Grichuk's hit. The call was overturned after a three-minute video review.
Yarbrough allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Shoemaker gave up two runs and four hits over five innings.
