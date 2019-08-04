Try Mancini carries Orioles to end Jays' 5-game winning run

Trey Mancini homered and drove in four runs, Jonathan Villar also went deep and the Baltimore Orioles beat Toronto 6-4 Saturday night to end the Blue Jays' five-game winning streak.

After Toronto pulled even with two runs in the top of the seventh, Baltimore restored its lead in the bottom half. The first two batters reached against Buddy Boshers (0-1) before Hanser Alberto hit an RBI single off Justin Shafer and Mancini added a run-scoring groundout.

Mychal Givens (2-5) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Paul Fry got three outs for his third save.

The Orioles, who lost the first two games of the series by a combined 16-4 score, improved their home record to 16-38.

Freddy Galvis and Reese McGuire homered for the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and an RBI. Toronto was riding its longest winning streak of the season and striving to win a sixth straight on the road for the first time since 2014.

A first-inning RBI double by Guerrero and a solo shot by Galvis put Toronto in front 2-0 in the third.

Held hitless by Thomas Pannone through four innings, Baltimore took its first lead of the series with a four-run fifth. Villar homered to left, Stevie Wilkerson and Hanser Alberto singled and Mancini sent a drive into the centre-field seats for his team-leading 26th home run.

Pannone went six innings, allowing four runs with a career-high nine strikeouts.

The Blue Jays pulled even in the seventh. With a runner on first and one out, lefty Richard Bleier was summoned from the bullpen to face left-handed hitting McGuire. The result: McGuire sent a 1-2 pitch over the right-field wall for his first home run of the season.