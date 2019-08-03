Jays down Orioles for season-high 5th straight win

Freddy Galvis had a home run among his three hits, Brandon Drury also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Friday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.

Galvis hit his 17th homer in the fourth inning off Aaron Brooks (2-5) and Drury connected in the sixth for a 4-0 lead. Toronto has seven home runs in the first two games of the series and a major league-leading 81 since June 16.

Not only have the Blue Jays won five straight for the first time since last Aug. 20-25, they're also riding their first five-game road winning streak since August 2015.

Chris Davis homered for the Orioles in this matchup between the last two teams in the AL East standings.

Five pitchers combined to limit Baltimore to two runs in a second straight game. Wilmer Font served as the opener, Nick Kingham (3-1) worked three innings and Derek Law got the last six outs for his first save.

Davis hit his ninth home run with a man on in the seventh. He has two long balls in his last three games following a 15-game drought.