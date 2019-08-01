Guerrero homers twice, Thornton solid in return as Blue Jays pummel Orioles

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of his team's five home runs to back a solid performance by fellow rookie Trent Thornton and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 Thursday night.

Randal Grichuk, Danny Jansen and Billy McKinney also had homered for the Blue Jays, who tied a season high with their fourth straight win. Guerrero's homers included an impressive 450-foot shot off Dylan Tate in the eighth inning.

Toronto reinstated Thornton (4-7) from the 10-day injured list for elbow inflammation, and he allowed one run and five hits without a walk over six innings. His last two wins have come against the Orioles. Thornton threw six scoreless innings against them July 7.

Trey Mancini hit his 25th home run, a solo shot in the eighth off Toronto reliever Jason Adam, who was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day.

Guerrero gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead with a two-run shot in the third off Asher Wojciechowski (2-4). Guerrero is batting .416 (20 of 48) with five homers over his last 12 games.

The Orioles loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half on two singles and a bunt. Thornton got out of the jam on a pop out and double play. Toronto took a 3-0 lead on a two-out, RBI single by Bo Bichette.