Blue Jays add newly acquired Fisher to roster, activate starter Thornton off IL
Toronto also calls up reliever Jason Adam to fill 25-man lineup
The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated right-handed pitcher Trent Thornton and added newly acquired outfielder Derek Fisher to their major-league roster ahead of Thursday night's game at Baltimore.
Thornton was expected to start Thursday night after coming off the 10-day disabled list with elbow inflammation in his pitching arm.
The rookie entered the game with a 3-7 record and 5.45 earned-run average in 21 starts with Toronto this season.
Fisher was acquired from the Houston Astros ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline for right-handed starter Aaron Sanchez, right-handed reliever Joe Biagini and minor-league outfielder Cal Stevenson. The move capped a furious four days of trading for Toronto, which also parted ways with long-serving righty Marcus Stroman, relievers David Phelps and Daniel Hudson and infielder Eric Sogard.
Fisher has split time between triple-A Round Rock and Houston this season, and entered the game batting .226 in 53 at-bats with one homer, five runs batted in and four stolen bases at the major-league level.
The Blue Jays also brought up right-hander Jason Adam to help plug up some of the gaps in their pitching staff after the trades. Adam has made 11 minor-league appearances this season, including eight in triple-A Buffalo. He is 0-3 with a 3.60 ERA with the Bisons.
