Blue Jays trade Marcus Stroman to Mets: report

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly traded starting pitcher Marcus Stroman to the New York Mets.

News of the deal surfaced shortly after the Blue Jays were defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays 10-9 at Rogers Centre on Sunday.

The Mets are reportedly sending pitching prospects to Toronto.

Source: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mets</a> in agreement on Marcus Stroman trade, pending exchange of medical information. <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetwork</a> —@jonmorosi

Stroman, 28, has spent his entire career with the Blue Jays and was named to the American League all-star team this season.

In 21 starts in 2019, the right-hander has compiled a 6-11 record with an ERA of 2.96 in 124.2 innings.

Source: The Blue Jays will be receiving pitching prospects from the Mets in the Marcus Stroman deal. —@Feinsand

For his career, Stroman has 47 wins to 45 losses and an ERA of 3.76 in 129 starts.

Trade speculation has been swirling all season and when the Blue Jays made a visit to Yankee Stadium in June, Stroman spoke of being "built for the bright lights" of New York."

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays have reportedly called up Bo Bichette from triple-A Buffalo.