Bautista triggers win over Jays as Mets split series in Toronto

Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista drove in the eventual winning run and scored as part of New York's five-run fifth inning, and the Mets defeated Toronto 6-3 on Wednesday to split their two-game interleague series.

Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer for the Mets (34-49) and Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto and Asdrubal Cabrera had run-scoring singles.

Kendrys Morales homered for Toronto (40-46) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., drove in a pair to bring his RBI total to five in two games.

Marcus Stroman (1-6) was chased after 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed six runs and six hits, walked four and struck out two over an 85-pitch outing.

Corey Oswalt gave up two runs and five hits while striking out two and walking one over four innings. Seth Lugo (3-3) earned the win for New York and Jeurys Familia picked up his 16th save.

Bautista received a warm ovation before his at bat in the first inning from the 26,038 in attendance — and a round of applause from Stroman on the mound. The 37-year-old right-fielder, who made his return to Rogers Centre in Tuesday's game, tipped his batting helmet and waved to the fans before stepping into the box.

The Mets, wearing special Independence Day-themed uniforms, took control of the game with a bat-around fifth inning that included four singles, one double, one homer and one walk.

Frazier started the rally with a two-run shot to straightaway centre field, sparking cheers from a sizable — and vocal —crowd of orange-clad Mets fans in the stadium's 500 level. Back-to-back run-scoring singles from Bautista and Cabrera ended Stroman's night, and Conforto tacked on an RBI with a base hit off reliever Luis Santos for a 6-2 lead.

Gurriel drove in his second run in the sixth to trim the deficit to 6-3, but the comeback stopped there.

Morales gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead in the second, launching a no-doubter into the second deck in right field before Nimmo tied the game in the third on a two-out single.

Gurriel's first RBI put Toronto ahead 2-1 in the fourth when he plated Morales with a single. The 24-year-old second baseman, who was recalled from triple-A earlier this week, was coming off a three-RBI night that included a tiebreaking, two-run homer in Toronto's comeback win Tuesday.

The Blue Jays wore their red Canada Day hats that featured a gold maple leaf on the front. Some players wore knee-high socks with stars and stripes, including Venezuelan Yangervis Solarte.

Estrada confident he'll be back soon

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada said Wednesday he doesn't expect to miss much time after being diagnosed with a mild left glute strain a night earlier.

The 34-year-old left Tuesday's home game against the New York Mets after recording just one out in the first inning. An MRI revealed the strain after the game.

Estrada said his goal is to make his next start, which would be Tuesday against the Braves in Atlanta.