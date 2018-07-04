Blue Jays rally back to top Mets in Bautista's return

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run, tiebreaking homer and the Blue Jays rallied to beat the New York Mets 8-6 Tuesday, on a night when Toronto starter Marco Estrada left early with a hip injury and Jose Bautista made his return to Rogers Centre.

Gurriel sent a Tim Peterson (1-1) change-up over the right-field wall in the eighth, an inning after Yangervis Solarte had tied the game with a three-run shot. Solarte's homer — his team-leading 16th of the year — capped a five-run seventh inning for the Blue Jays (40-45).

The seventh began inauspiciously for Bautista when he was charged with a fielding error on a one-out single from Randal Grichuk. Grichuk reached third on the play and scored on a Gurriel groundout before Devon Travis cut the deficit to 6-3 on a wild pitch.

John Axford (2-1) pitched the eighth and recorded two outs in the ninth before a Bautista single and an Asdrubal Cabrera walk. Tyler Clippard got the final out for the save.

Estrada threw just 12 pitches before exiting the game with left hip soreness with one out in the first inning. He allowed two runs, one hit, one walk and struck out a batter.

The 34-year-old right-hander grimaced after throwing a change-up for a strike to Michael Conforto and couldn't finish the at bat. Reliever Jake Petricka ended the inning.