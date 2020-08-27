Blue Jays acquire starting pitcher Taijuan Walker from Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners, bolstering a starting rotation missing three pitchers to injury.

Toronto traded a player to be named later or cash considerations to the Mariners on Thursday for the 28-year-old Walker, who is 2-2 with a 4.00 earned-run average in five starts this season.

Blue Jays starters Nate Pearson (flexor strain), Matt Shoemaker (shoulder inflammation) and Trent Thornton (elbow inflammation) are sidelined.

Thornton was transferred to the 45-day injured list to make room for Walker.

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Taijuan Walker from the M’s for a player to be named later or cash considerations. <br><br>Welcome to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/tai_walker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tai_walker</a>! <a href="https://t.co/HBzgOEeLaa">pic.twitter.com/HBzgOEeLaa</a> —@BlueJays

Toronto had a bullpen day in a Wednesday win over the Boston Red Sox in Buffalo, N.Y., and is scheduled to use all relievers again Friday against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

Walker underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 and appeared in just one game for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.