Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB·New

Embattled starter Alek Manoah set for return to Blue Jays' rotation Friday

Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah is set to return from a conditioning stint and start for the Blue Jays on Friday. Jays manager John Schneider told reporters before Toronto's series-opening game against the White Sox that Manoah will be on the mound when the team starts a three-game series in Detroit later this week.

Sophomore compiled 6.36 ERA before demotion to minors to refine delivery

The Canadian Press ·
A pitcher begins his windup.
Alek Manoah, seen above in May, will return to the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation on Friday, the team announced. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Toronto pitcher Alek Manoah is set to return from a conditioning stint and start for the Blue Jays on Friday.

Jays manager John Schneider told reporters before Toronto's series-opening game against the White Sox that Manoah will be on the mound when the team starts a three-game series in Detroit later this week.

Manoah started for the double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday, striking out 10 and giving up one run on three hits over five innings.

The Blue Jays sent the struggling right-hander down to the minors on June 6 after he couldn't get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros.

It was a stark contrast to his first two seasons in the big leagues.

After going 9-2 with a 3.22 earned-run average over 20 starts as a rookie in 2021, the six-foot-six Manoah went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts last year. He finished third in American League Cy Young Award voting.

But this season he went 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in Toronto before being demoted to the minors to focus on his delivery and throwing strikes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now