Blue Jays boost depth with reported signings of Kiner-Falefa, Kiermaier

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to several media reports.

The combination outfielder/third baseman has reportedly agreed a two-year deal worth $15 million US. The signing comes one day after reports that Toronto also re-signed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Kiner-Falefa had a .241 average with six home runs, 37 runs batted in and 14 stolen bases for the New York Yankees last season.

He has a career .261 batting average with a .316 on-base percentage and 26 home runs over six years with the Texas Rangers and New York.

The 28-year-old earned a Gold Glove in 2020 when he was with Texas.

His arrival in Toronto could shore up the Blue Jays at third base if free agent Matt Chapman signs with another team.

Kiermaier batted .265 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 129 games in his first season with Toronto in 2023.

He also collected his fourth Gold Glove award, his first since the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kiermaier, 33, played his first 10 seasons (2013-22) with the Rays. He has hit .249 with 352 RBIs in 1,043 career games.