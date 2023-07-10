Content
Blue Jays add pair of Canadians on Day 2 of MLB draft

The Toronto Blue Jays selected two Canadians on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft. Toronto took University of Michigan left-hander Connor O'Halloran, from Mississauga, Ont., in the fifth round (157th overall) and outfielder Sam Shaw, from Victoria, in the ninth round (274th overall) on Monday.

Connor O'Halloran of Mississauga, Ont., Victoria's Sam Shaw join lone Canadian club

The Canadian Press ·
A man speaks into a microphone with a Toronto Blue Jays logo.
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins, seen above in 2022, selected a pair of Canadians in the fifth and ninth rounds of the MLB draft on Monday. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays also selected right-hander Landen Maroudis in the fourth round (121st overall), outfielder Jace Bohrofen in the sixth round (184th overall), shortstop Nick Goodwin in the seventh round (214th overall).

Toronto also took outfielder Braden Barry in the eighth round (244th overall) and right-hander Josh Mollerus in the tenth round (304th overall).

The Blue Jays picked up shortstop Arjun Nimmala with their first-round pick (20th overall) on Sunday, in addition to right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown in the third round (89th overall).

The third and final day of the draft, consisting of rounds 11-20, take place Tuesday.

