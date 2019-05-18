White Sox top Jays in rain-shortened contest
Game called in 5th inning after 3 hour delay
Lucas Giolito doesn't regard his victory as a complete game. After a long rain delay, five innings equaled nine — at least in the record book.
"Everyone was joking about that, 'Shower, complete game!"' Giolito said. "I don't consider it a complete game until I get nine. But I went out there for the fifth and saw the rain coming down. I was like, 'We've got to pick up the tempo a little bit,' and luckily we were able to get through five and close it out."
The game was called after a wait of three hours.
"The raindrops were so big that they were getting into my glove, on the ball, getting on my hand," said Giolito, who improved to 5-1. "So my approach was just to attack the strike zone with a fast pace and hopefully get a nice 1-2-3 inning, and that's what we did."
Yonder Alonso had two singles and two RBIs for the White Sox, who have won five of seven.
Ryan Feierabend (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings for Toronto in his first start in the majors since 2008. He struck out two and walked one. The Blue Jays have lost 10 of 13.
Garcia homered to left field on Feierabend's second pitch for his second home run this season, and second career leadoff drive.
Freddy Galvis doubled down the right field line in the second inning, and a ball boy fell over while moving out of the way of the ball. Brandon Drury followed with a groundout to tie it at 1.
Alonso and Charlie Tilson singled to drive in two runs for a 3-1 lead in the bottom half. Alonso added another RBI single in the third.
The Blue Jays selected Feierabend's contract before the game from Triple-A Buffalo, where went 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts. He has pitched in Korea since last appearing in the majors in 2014 with the Texas Rangers. He entered with a career record of 2-11 with a 7.15 ERA and no road victories. The knuckleballer also throws a fastball and changeup.
Giolito gave up a run and three hits and was credited with his first career complete game. He struck out four and walked two. Giolito had allowed one earned run in his previous 16 2/3 innings.
"The maturation that he's shown, the ability to continue to repeat that delivery, thank goodness," manager Rick Renteria said.
