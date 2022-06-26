Tellez hits 2 homers against former team as Brewers top Blue Jays

Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday.

Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017.

Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run.

Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a perfectly executed drag bunt and Jonathan Davis had an infield single that brought in a run.

After Christian Yelich had an RBI grounder, Tellez homered again off Jose Berrios (5-4), driving a pitch over the right-field wall. The drive gave the Brewers an 8-3 lead as a crowd of more than 35,000 stood and chanted Tellez's name.

Tellez has two multi-homer games this season and seven in his career.

Jandel Gustave (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Chi Chi Gonzalez to get the win. Gonzalez and four Milwaukee relievers held Toronto scoreless after the first inning.

Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run homer in the Toronto first. After Tellez homered in the bottom half, a run-scoring double by Omar Narvaez later in the inning pulled Milwaukee even.

Gonzalez, making his second start for the Brewers, gave up four hits and three runs in four innings.

Berrios allowed eight hits and a season-high eight runs in 2 2/3 innings. He surrendered six runs over four innings in his previous start on June 20 against the Chicago White Sox.

Toronto outfielder George Springer returned to the starting lineup after missing three consecutive games with right elbow discomfort.