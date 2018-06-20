Happ picks up 9th win as Jays salvage split with Braves

Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer and J.A. Happ was solid over 8 1/3 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

Morales had two of Toronto's eight hits while Happ retired 13 in a row at one point en route to his team-leading ninth win.

Happ (9-3) gave up a pair of solo homers over his 113-pitch outing. He allowed four earned runs, six hits and had eight strikeouts.

Ryan Tepera came on in the ninth after the Braves hit back-to-back one-out singles. Tepera, who earned his fifth save, gave up a pair of RBI singles before getting Johan Camargo to fly out to end it.

Toronto (34-39) salvaged a split of the two-game interleague mini-series with the victory. The Blue Jays have won eight of their last 12 games.

Toronto also improved its interleague record to 7-3 this season and moved over the .500 mark with a 197-196 all-time record against National League teams.

Morales hits 6th homer of season

Atlanta fell to 43-30 with the loss, just its second defeat in eight games.

The ball was flying out of Rogers Centre in the early going with the roof open on a warm, sunny spring afternoon.

After Justin Smoak singled off Atlanta starter Anibal Sanchez, Morales snaked a ball around the foul screen in right field for his sixth homer of the year.

Kurt Suzuki halved Toronto's lead in the second inning with a first-pitch shot off Happ that landed in the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was his eighth homer of the season.

Peter Bourjos tied the game an inning later with his first homer of the year.

The Blue Jays pulled in front to stay with a two-run fourth inning. Randal Grichuk drove in Morales with a double and Aledmys Diaz brought home Russell Martin on a sacrifice fly.

Sanchez (3-1) lasted five innings on the day, giving up five hits, four earned runs and four walks. He struck out seven batters.

Toronto tacked on a run in the seventh inning as Devon Travis scored on a Yangervis Solarte single. It stood up as the difference as the Blue Jays made it eight victories in their last nine home games.

Announced attendance was 45,563 and the game took two hours 30 minutes to play.