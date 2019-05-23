Red Sox outlast Blue Jays for 13th-inning victory

Boston's Michael Chavis hit a solo homer off Jimmy Cordero in the 13th inning as the Red Sox outlasted the plucky Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays forced extras with a ninth-inning rally and tied the game again in the 12th when Rowdy Tellez hit a solo shot after Mookie Betts went deep in the top half of the frame.

Chavis turned on a 1-2 pitch for his 10th homer of the year. Heath Hembree (1-0) worked two innings for the victory and Cordero (0-1) shouldered the loss.

Xander Bogaerts had three of Boston's 10 hits while Betts walked three times and scored twice.

In the ninth, pinch-hitter Danny Jansen hit a two-out single that brought home Brandon Drury from third base. Drury had reached on a double off Marcus Walden, who blew his first save of the year.

Toronto had a great chance to win in the 10th after loading the bases but Walden got Drury to fly out to deep left field to keep the game tied.