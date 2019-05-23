Red Sox outlast Blue Jays for 13th-inning victory
Boston's Chavis breaks tie with solo homer
Boston's Michael Chavis hit a solo homer off Jimmy Cordero in the 13th inning as the Red Sox outlasted the plucky Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
The Blue Jays forced extras with a ninth-inning rally and tied the game again in the 12th when Rowdy Tellez hit a solo shot after Mookie Betts went deep in the top half of the frame.
Chavis turned on a 1-2 pitch for his 10th homer of the year. Heath Hembree (1-0) worked two innings for the victory and Cordero (0-1) shouldered the loss.
Xander Bogaerts had three of Boston's 10 hits while Betts walked three times and scored twice.
In the ninth, pinch-hitter Danny Jansen hit a two-out single that brought home Brandon Drury from third base. Drury had reached on a double off Marcus Walden, who blew his first save of the year.
Toronto had a great chance to win in the 10th after loading the bases but Walden got Drury to fly out to deep left field to keep the game tied.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.