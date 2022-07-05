Vogt, Laureano homer as Athletics hand Blue Jays 4th straight loss

Stephen Vogt hit a home run and a sacrifice fly, treating his family to a big performance after they just arrived for the summer, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Monday night.

Ramon Laureano also went deep and Elvis Andrus had an early two-run double to back Cole Irvin's gem for the A's, who drew a season-high 24,403 fans on a Fourth of July fireworks night.

Some of them chanted "We believe in Stephen Vogt!" in a chorus reminiscent of cheers that became popular during the veteran catcher's first stint with the club that included some unexpected playoff heroics.

Irvin retired his first 11 batters before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled in the fourth and Alejandro Kirk followed with a run-scoring single. A's third baseman Vimael Machin then lunged to his right and snared a sharp grounder by Teoscar Hernandez to prevent more damage.

Irvin (3-6) struck out four and didn't walk a battemar over a season-best eight innings to earn his first win in nine starts since returning from the injured list on May 22. He had been 0-5 during that stretch, with four straight losses.

Vogt did his part — again. In October 2013, he produced a game-winning hit in the playoffs for a 1-0 win against Justin Verlander and the Tigers that sent the best-of-five AL Division Series back to Detroit tied at 1.

Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah (9-3) was tagged for five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He missed a chance to tie Verlander, now with Houston, and Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers for the major league lead in wins.

Chapman receives warm ovation

Former A's star Matt Chapman received a warm ovation when he came to the plate for the first time for Toronto.

Before the game, Chapman returned to Oakland with his new team and found his way to the visitors' clubhouse, where a picture greeted him in his locker.

He felt some emotion back in the Coliseum after the A's traded him and Matt Olson in March. The A's also lost Sean Manaea, Chris Bassitt and Mark Canha last off-season. Manager Bob Melvin left to lead the Padres.

"It's tough because we were all together, we were all kind of making a run multiple years in a row and then it all happens really fast," Chapman said. "It's a big change of gears for everybody over there."

He's happy to be in Toronto now — and the Blue Jays are thrilled to have him.

"We love Matt Chapman," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. "We've gotten much better thanks to him."