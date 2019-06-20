Skip to Main Content
Mike Trout slams Blue Jays with 2 home runs
MLB·Blue Jays

Mike Trout hit a pair of home runs including the sixth grand slam of his career as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 11-6 at Rogers Centre on Wednesday.

Angels star erupts for 7 RBI in 11-6 win at Rogers Centre

David Alter · The Canadian Press ·
Los Angeles Angels centre fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with teammates after hitting a grand slam off of Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Trout hit his 21st and 22nd homers of the season for the Angels (38-37), which put him into a tie with Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees for the American League lead.

Justin Upton also homered for Los Angeles.

Noe Ramirez (3-0) picked up the win in relief, as starter Andrew Heaney didn't last the required five innings to record a victory. He allowed five runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings of work. He walked four batters and struck out two.

Rowdy Tellez hit two homers for the Blue Jays (26-28).

Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez (3-9) allowed six earned runs on nine hits in three and two-thirds innings. He also walked two batters.

WATCH | Mike Trout leads Angels past Blue Jays: 

Mike Trout hit two home runs and drove in a career-high seven runs in the Angels' 11-6 win over Toronto. 1:40

