Ryu spins a gem as Blue Jays hang on to earn narrow win over Marlins
Toronto offence provided by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s 2-run homer in 5th inning
Lourdes Gurriel homered and Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six solid innings to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.
Ryu (3-1) allowed one run and six hits, walked two and matched a season high with eight strikeouts.
A.J. Cole and Rafael Dolis each pitched scoreless innings and Anthony Bass got his fourth save for the Blue Jays, who are 12-12 in one-run games.
67 MPH 👀<br><br>Ain't it pretty? <a href="https://t.co/z56RShef3B">pic.twitter.com/z56RShef3B</a>—@BlueJays
Jonathan Villar had two hits in his second game since joining the Blue Jays in a trade with Miami on Monday.
Sanchez (1-1) was lifted after seven innings. He allowed six hits and struck out five.
Miami scored its run on Garrett Cooper's RBI single in the fifth.
The Blue Jays committed three baserunning blunders that ended innings. Jonathan Villar was thrown out attempting to stretch a single into a double in the first, and Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro picked off Gurriel at first in the second and Villar at third in the fourth.
