Teoscar Hernandez long ball leads Blue Jays past Red Sox in extra innings
Toronto outfielder now tied for MLB lead with 13th home run
Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the 10th inning after breaking up Boston's no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the seventh, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Red Sox 6-2 on Thursday night.
Hernandez launched an 0-1 changeup reliever Phillips Valdez into the Boston bullpen in right field. With Derek Fisher on second base to open the 10th, Valdez (1-1) walked leadoff hitter Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk grounded out, bringing up Hernandez.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-out solo homer to cap Toronto's four-run 10th.
Hernandez singled off the left field wall against Boston starter Martin Perez for Toronto's first hit. The left-handed Perez entered the seventh at 77 pitches with a 2-0 lead, but was chased after allowing three hits and a two-out, RBI single by Joe Panik.
Blue Jays reliever Rafael Dolis (2-1) struck out three in 1 1/3 innings to earn the win.
Jackie Bradley Jr. had a solo home run and two RBIs and J.D. Martinez had three hits for the Red Sox.
Biggio doubled to lead off the eighth and moved to third on Ryan Brasier's balk. With Hernandez at the plate, Brasier threw a pitch in the dirt that rolled to the backstop and allowed Biggio to score easily.
Bradley homered for the fourth time this season to give Boston a 1-0 lead in the second. He drove in a second run by working a bases-loaded walk against Anthony Kay with two outs in the sixth.
