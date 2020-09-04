Teoscar Hernandez long ball leads Blue Jays past Red Sox in extra innings

Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the 10th inning after breaking up Boston's no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the seventh, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Red Sox 6-2 on Thursday night.

Toronto opened the five-game series at Fenway Park with its seventh win in 10 games. Boston has lost four straight and seven of 10.

Hernandez launched an 0-1 changeup reliever Phillips Valdez into the Boston bullpen in right field. With Derek Fisher on second base to open the 10th, Valdez (1-1) walked leadoff hitter Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk grounded out, bringing up Hernandez.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a two-out solo homer to cap Toronto's four-run 10th.

Hernandez singled off the left field wall against Boston starter Martin Perez for Toronto's first hit. The left-handed Perez entered the seventh at 77 pitches with a 2-0 lead, but was chased after allowing three hits and a two-out, RBI single by Joe Panik.

Blue Jays reliever Rafael Dolis (2-1) struck out three in 1 1/3 innings to earn the win.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had a solo home run and two RBIs and J.D. Martinez had three hits for the Red Sox.

Taijuan Walker allowed two runs on six hits and stuck out four over 5 2/3 innings in his second start for the Blue Jays. He pitched six scoreless innings in a 5-0 win against Baltimore in his Toronto debut last Saturday after being acquired in a trade with Seattle.

Biggio doubled to lead off the eighth and moved to third on Ryan Brasier's balk. With Hernandez at the plate, Brasier threw a pitch in the dirt that rolled to the backstop and allowed Biggio to score easily.

Bradley homered for the fourth time this season to give Boston a 1-0 lead in the second. He drove in a second run by working a bases-loaded walk against Anthony Kay with two outs in the sixth.