Blue Jays' Bo Bichette will undergo MRI for knee, out of lineup against Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays could be without red-hot hitting shortstop Bo Bichette for the foreseeable future while he deals with a knee injury, manager Charlie Montoyo said Sunday.

Montoyo said Bichette "felt something" in his right knee while stretching during Saturday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and that he was undergoing further tests including an MRI.

Bichette singled in the second inning, extending his hit streak to nine games, before the contest was suspended because of rain.

The 22-year-old is batting .361 with five homers on the season, including in four straight games before Saturday.

UnstoppaBO 😱<br><br>Bichette's streak of 7 straight games with an extra-base hit and an RBI is the longest by a SS in <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a> HISTORY! <a href="https://t.co/7bdAxeewTW">pic.twitter.com/7bdAxeewTW</a> —@BlueJays

Montoyo made the injury announcement before Sunday's games against Tampa. The Blue Jays were to play out the remainder of Saturday's contest Sunday afternoon, followed by another seven-inning game.

The Rays were leading 1-0 when play was halted in the fourth inning.

Montoyo said he wouldn't know the extent of Bichette's injury until after the MRI was complete.