Orioles starter John Means spins 3rd no-hitter of MLB season to beat Mariners

John Means threw the major leagues' third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday.

Means (4-0) struck out 12 and walked none. Seattle's runner was Sam Haggerty after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one outs in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino.

John Means. No hitter! 🍾🍾 <a href="https://t.co/dRHSUo9ZaL">pic.twitter.com/dRHSUo9ZaL</a> —@PitchingNinja

Haggerty wasn't on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second.

Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters. When Seattle did make contact against the 28-year-old left-hander, it was weak and there were no threats to fall in for a hit.

Means became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history — six in Baltimore and four as the St. Louis Browns. Baltimore had a combined no-hitter in 1991 against Oakland, the last for the franchise.