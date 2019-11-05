Canadian Soroka named finalist for NL rookie of year as Jays' Guerrero misses out

Canada's Mike Soroka, a right-handed starter for the Atlanta Braves, was named a finalist for NL rookie of the year on Monday. Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., meanwhile, missed the top three on the AL side.

Soroka, of Calgary, was joined by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr in the NL race. Houston designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and Baltimore left-hander John Means are the top candidates in the AL.

Guerrero Jr., made his much-hyped MLB debut this season, appearing in 123 games for the Blue Jays after graduating from top prospect status.

However, the 20-year-old struggled at times and finished his rookie campaign with 15 home runs, 69 RBI and a .272 batting average.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman and Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien are finalists for the AL MVP award.

Trout is seeking his third MVP after winning in 2014 and '16. He finished second in 2012, '13, '15 and '18.

Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich are the top three for the NL honour. Yelich won last year's NL MVP award with 29 of 30 first-place votes.

WATCH | Washington Nationals win 2019 World Series in Game 7:

Washington overcame an early deficit to beat Houston 6-2 in Game 7 of the World Series. 1:58

Houston's Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander are finalists for the AL Cy Young Award along with Tampa Bay's Charlie Morton, the Baseball Writers' Association of America said Monday. Verlander won the 2011 Cy Young with Detroit, when he also was voted MVP.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award after getting 29 of 30 first-place votes last year. He is competing with Washington's Max Scherzer and the Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu. Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young winner.

The Yankees' Aaron Boone, Minnesota's Rocco Baldelli and Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash are finalists for AL Manager of the Year. Atlanta's Brian Snitker is a finalist to win the NL award for the second straight season, joined by Milwaukee's Craig Counsell and St. Louis' Mike Shildt.

Rookies of the Year are announced Nov. 11, followed by Managers of the Year on Nov 12. Cy Youngs are announced Nov. 13 and MVPs on Nov. 14.