Astros manager, GM dismissed after suspensions for team's sign-stealing

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane says manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow have been fired after the two were suspended Monday for the 2020 season as punishment for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 campaigns.

The team was also fined $5 million US.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros.

Houston also will forfeit its next two first- and second-round draft picks.

Manfred said Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to the attention of Luhnow. The GM told MLB he was unaware of the system but Manfred held him accountable for the team's actions. Manfred also said Crane was not aware.