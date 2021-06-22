Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah suspended 5 games for throwing at Orioles' Franco
Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo also receives 1-game suspension for incident
Major League Baseball has suspended Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Baltimore's Maikel Franco.
Manoah has elected to appeal the suspension and will be available until the process is complete.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo received a one-game suspension for Manoah's actions on Saturday in a game at Baltimore. He said he would serve his suspension in Tuesday's opener of a two-game series between the Blue Jays and Marlins at Miami.
He didn't say who would serve as manager Tuesday, indicating it might be approached by committee between the other coaches.
Franco yelled at Manoah, the pitcher took several steps toward the plate and held out both arms, and the dugouts and bullpens emptied for several minutes of shoving. Manoah was ejected.
"I don't agree with it, but that's the rule," Montoyo said before the game.
Toronto rallied with six runs in the ninth inning to win 10-7.
Springer returns to lineup
The announcement of Manoah's suspension came shortly after the Blue Jays said star outfielder George Springer would return to the lineup and play centre field in Tuesday's game.
Springer signed a six-year, $150-million US deal with Toronto last off-season, but a left oblique injury has limited him to just three appearances, all at designated hitter, this season.
The three-time All-Star began the season on the injured list because of a strained right quadriceps muscle. He played in four games after he returned in late April before going back on the IL.
"Last time I felt good. This time I feel great," he said after completing a rehab assignment and joining the Blue Jays for the start of their two-game series in Miami. "I'm excited to be in the position I'm in now. I feel like myself."
With files from The Associated Press
