'Rules are rules': Blue Jays' Montoyo unbothered by restriction on unvaccinated players in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says "rules are rules" when it comes to Canada's COVID-19 regulations.

Montoyo made his comments a day after New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone voiced his concern about losing some of his lineup when his club visits Toronto.

Canada still has a mandatory quarantine period for unvaccinated travellers entering the country.

Sources confirmed to The Canadian Press on Friday that players on teams visiting the Blue Jays who are not fully vaccinated would be placed on a restricted list for the length of their series in Toronto.

Boone says that "a few guys at least" on the Yankees are unvaccinated.

Media reports out of Boston say that several key members of the Red Sox also aren't vaccinated.

Putting players on the restricted list will open up roster spots for the visiting team.

The unvaccinated players will not enter Canada and reportedly not get paid during those series.