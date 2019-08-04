Aaron Sanchez riding no-hitter in Astros debut against Mariners
Toronto traded pitcher as part of deal for outfielder Derek Fisher at trade deadline
Aaron Sanchez has a no-hitter through six innings in his Houston Astros debut against the Seattle Mariners, three days after he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline.
Sanchez has struck out six, walked two and hit a batter with a pitch Saturday night. The Astros lead 4-0.
The 27-year-old Sanchez was an All-Star in 2016, but has struggled this season and entered Saturday's game having lost 13 straight decisions to lead the majors with 14 losses.
Sanchez plunked Omar Narvaez with two outs in the first inning and retired the next nine batters before walking Daniel Vogelbach with two outs in the fourth. Ryan Court hit a soft grounder with two outs in the fifth but first baseman Yuli Gurriel fielded it and tossed it to Sanchez, who dashed to first base just in front of Court for the third out.
Sanchez walked Mallex Smith with one out in the sixth, then retired the next two batters to end the inning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.