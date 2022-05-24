Goldschmidt hits walk-off grand slam in 10th inning to lift Cardinals over Blue Jays

Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning Monday night, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

St. Louis native David Phelps (0-1) began the 10th and a wild pitch sent pinch-runner Lars Nootbar — who was on second as the automatic runner — to third. After striking out two, Phelps walked Tommy Edman. Ryan Borucki, the sixth Toronto pitcher, came in and walked pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa.

Goldschmidt, who sat out Sunday, sent a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence for his seventh homer. It was his seventh career grand slam and his seventh winning homer and his seventh extra-inning home run. It extended his hitting streak to 15 games.

It was the first walk-off grand slam in St. Louis since April 27, 2017, when Matt Carpenter hit one against Toronto.

Genesis Cabrera (2-1) was the fifth St. Louis pitcher and pitched the 10th inning to pick up the victory as the Cardinals won their fourth straight overall and improved to 1-1 in extra innings.

George Springer homered for Toronto, which fell to 1-2 in extra-inning games.

Each team scored twice in the seventh to chase the starting pitchers.

Miles Mikolas pitched 6 2/3 innings before giving way to rookie reliever Andrew Pallante, who came in to a bases-loaded situation. Mikolas filled the bases on a single and a walk before hitting a batter. Pallante walked Springer and Santiago Espinal, giving Toronto a 3-1 lead before getting out of the jam.

Rookie Juan Yepez hit his fourth home run with one out in the seventh off Jose Berrios, who then gave up two singles. Adam Cinder relieved and allowed a run-scoring single by Harrison Bader before getting a double play.

The Blues Jays tied it at 1 when Springer led off the sixth with a homer to left.

The Cardinals struck for a run in the second on a one-out run-scoring double by rookie Brendan Donovan. Nolan Arenado led off the inning with a single.