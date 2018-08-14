Jays get pitching prospect Bryan Baker from Rockies to complete Oh trade
23-year-old was 'player to be named later' in deal that sent reliever to Colorado
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-handed relief prospect Bryan Baker from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in a move that completes last month's trade of reliever Seunghwan Oh.
The Blue Jays traded Oh to Colorado on July 26 in exchange for prospects Chad Spanberger, Forrest Wall and now Baker, who was listed as a player to be named later in the initial deal.
We’ve acquired RHP Bryan Baker from the <a href="https://twitter.com/Rockies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rockies</a> as the player to be named later to complete the trade of RHP Seunghwan Oh. <a href="https://t.co/fQKFUyZJM0">pic.twitter.com/fQKFUyZJM0</a>—@BlueJays
Baker, 23, made 43 relief appearances this season for the single-A Lancaster JetHawks of the California League, posting a 4-2 record with one save and a 3.80 earned-run average.
An 11th-round pick by the Rockies in the 2016 draft, Baker has 58 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched this year.
He has a career minor league record of 14-8 in 80 games, including 13 starts, a 3.73 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
