Blue Jays reliever Seunghwan Oh traded to Rockies

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded reliever Seunghwan Oh to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league first baseman Chad Spanberger, outfielder Forrest Wall and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Oh was briefly removed from the Blue Jays' 12-6 loss in 11 innings to the Minnesota Twins before returning for extras on Wednesday, leading to speculation that he was dealt during the game.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired minor league 1B Chad Spanberger, OF Forrest Wall, a player to be named later or cash considerations from the <a href="https://twitter.com/Rockies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rockies</a> in exchange for RHP Seunghwan Oh. <a href="https://t.co/SfzHVzlaJn">pic.twitter.com/SfzHVzlaJn</a> —@BlueJays

Oh is 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA, two saves and 55 strikeouts in 47 innings this season.

"I love the guy, I think he's done a tremendous job for us," Toronto manager John Gibbons said after being swept by the Twins.

"I don't know if anything's going to happen, I know the word's out there. He's a pretty good pitcher. He showed us a lot. Great command, great competitor."

Minnesota beat Toronto 12-6 in 11 innings, a game that saw Seung Hwan Oh reportedly traded mid-game. 1:46

The 36-year-old has a 2.81 ERA and 41 saves across three major league campaigns. He spent his first two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing a one-year contract with Toronto in the off-season.