Blue Jays reliever Seunghwan Oh traded to Rockies
Toronto receives minor league 1B, outfielder in exchange for right-hander
Oh was briefly removed from the Blue Jays' 12-6 loss in 11 innings to the Minnesota Twins before returning for extras on Wednesday, leading to speculation that he was dealt during the game.
OFFICIAL: We've acquired minor league 1B Chad Spanberger, OF Forrest Wall, a player to be named later or cash considerations from the <a href="https://twitter.com/Rockies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rockies</a> in exchange for RHP Seunghwan Oh. <a href="https://t.co/SfzHVzlaJn">pic.twitter.com/SfzHVzlaJn</a>—@BlueJays
Oh is 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA, two saves and 55 strikeouts in 47 innings this season.
"I love the guy, I think he's done a tremendous job for us," Toronto manager John Gibbons said after being swept by the Twins.
"I don't know if anything's going to happen, I know the word's out there. He's a pretty good pitcher. He showed us a lot. Great command, great competitor."
The 36-year-old has a 2.81 ERA and 41 saves across three major league campaigns. He spent his first two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing a one-year contract with Toronto in the off-season.
