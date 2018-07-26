Jays comeback crumbles as Twins score 6 in 11th for series sweep
Hit batter sparks Minnesota offence after Jays tie it in bottom of 8th
Brian Dozier scored the go-ahead run on a hit by pitch to spark a six-run 11th inning, and the Minnesota Twins recovered from blowing a late lead to rout the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Wednesday.
Jake Petricka (1-1) loaded the bases with two out on a double and a pair of walks before narrowly hitting Max Kepler with a 2-2 slider to give Minnesota a 7-6 lead. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was ejected arguing the call.
Mitch Garver followed with a two-run double to bring his RBI total to five on the day, and Robbie Grossman, Joe Mauer and Eddie Rosario drove in three more. Four of the six 11th-inning runs were charged to Petricka while Luis Santos allowed the others.
Matt Belisle (1-0) pitched the 10th and Fernando Rodney handled the bottom of the 11th.
Toronto (46-55) had tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth on a bases-loaded, two-run single from Luke Maile and a force out from Aledmys Diaz. That erased the 6-3 lead Minnesota had built up in the top half of the frame on a pair of RBI singles from Garver and Joe Mauer.
Garver had also hit a sixth-inning solo homer and had a run-scoring single in the second for the Twins (47-53), who swept the three-game series. Mauer had three RBIs.
