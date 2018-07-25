Escobar hits 3-run homer as Twins silence Blue Jays' bats
Minnesota's Jose Berrios pitches 7 shutout innings in victory
Jose Berrios pitched seven shutout innings for his 10th win of the season and Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 on Tuesday.
Berrios (10-7) allowed four hits, walked one and struck out nine in a 102-pitch performance to help the Twins down Toronto for a second straight night.
Relievers Trevor Hildenberger and Ryan Pressly kept the shutout intact.
Escobar hit his 15th homer of the season in the eighth inning, sending a 3-2 offering from Canadian reliever John Axford over the right-field wall to break open the game.
Robbie Grossman had an RBI double and Brian Dozier drove in a run on a sacrifice fly for Minnesota (46-53).
The Blue Jays (46-54) had just five hits, with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. accounting for two of them. He singled twice to tie Al Woods' 1997 Toronto record for most multi-hit games by a rookie (seven).
