Twins topple Blue Jays in series opener
Kepler, Morrison homer to lead Minnesota past Toronto
Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and Logan Morrison added a solo shot and drove in three as the Minnesota Twins downed the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.
Eduardo Escobar drove in a pair for the Twins (45-53), and Joe Mauer was 3 for 5 with an RBI.
Adalberto Mejia (1-0) allowed one run and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out three and walking two.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was 2 for 4 with a homer for the Blue Jays (46-53), extending his multi-hit streak to six games. The last Toronto rookie to record two-plus hits in six consecutive games was John Olerud in 1990.
Yangervis Solarte hit a sacrifice fly and Kendrys Morales added an RBI single, both in the ninth inning.
Luis Santos (0-1) pitched two innings in his first major league start as the Blue Jays opted for a bullpen day in the absence of Marco Estrada (left glute strain). Toronto used six relievers over nine innings.
