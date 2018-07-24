Twins topple Blue Jays in series opener

Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and Logan Morrison added a solo shot and drove in three as the Minnesota Twins downed the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Eduardo Escobar drove in a pair for the Twins (45-53), and Joe Mauer was 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Adalberto Mejia (1-0) allowed one run and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out three and walking two.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was 2 for 4 with a homer for the Blue Jays (46-53), extending his multi-hit streak to six games. The last Toronto rookie to record two-plus hits in six consecutive games was John Olerud in 1990.

Yangervis Solarte hit a sacrifice fly and Kendrys Morales added an RBI single, both in the ninth inning.

Luis Santos (0-1) pitched two innings in his first major league start as the Blue Jays opted for a bullpen day in the absence of Marco Estrada (left glute strain). Toronto used six relievers over nine innings.