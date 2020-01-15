Skip to Main Content
Twins, Josh Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year deal: reports
2015 AL MVP, ex-Blue Jay agrees to 2nd largest deal for player 33 or older

Dave Campbell · The Associated Press ·
2015 American League MVP Josh Donaldson reportedly agreed to a deal worth $92 million US over four years with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. As a member of the Atlanta Braves in 2019, Donaldson batted .259 with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press)

The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million US, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal had not been announced. The contract includes an $8 million club option for 2024.

The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 to bat .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and a .900 OPS for the Atlanta Braves last season. He earned $23 million on a one-year deal.

The Twins set a major league record with 307 home runs last season and won the AL Central. They were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.

