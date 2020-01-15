Twins, Josh Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year deal: reports
The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million US, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
2015 AL MVP, ex-Blue Jay agrees to 2nd largest deal for player 33 or older
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal had not been announced. The contract includes an $8 million club option for 2024.
The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 to bat .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and a .900 OPS for the Atlanta Braves last season. He earned $23 million on a one-year deal.
The Twins set a major league record with 307 home runs last season and won the AL Central. They were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.
