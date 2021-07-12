Milwaukee Brewers make Tyler Black 1st Canadian drafted in 2021 MLB draft
Stouffville, Ont., native was drafted 33rd overall
Tyler Black became the first Canadian chosen in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft on Sunday.
Black of Stouffville, Ont., was selected 33rd overall by the Milwaukee Brewers in the competitive balance round A.
The second baseman out of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, is the son of Canadian sports broadcaster Rod Black.
"Proud to have been selected by the Brewers in the MLB draft," Tyler Black wrote on his Instagram page. "Thank you to Wright State Baseball for taking a chance on a kid from Canada. Excited to get started."
Black added the hashtag "brewcrew" to the caption, the nickname for the Brewers team.
The 6-foot-2 player hit 13 home runs, had 59 RBI and a batting average of .383 in 48 games with the Wright State Raiders this year. He added 11 stolen bases.
The MLB draft resumes Monday with the second round.
