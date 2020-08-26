Milwaukee Brewers follow Bucks' lead, sit out game in protest: reports
Action comes in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin
The Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Wednesday night is being postponed in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the postponement had not been officially announced.
The postponement came after the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks didn't come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA officials later announced that all three of the day's scheduled playoff games had been postponed.
Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The Blake family's attorney said Blake was paralyzed and that it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again.
The shooting of the 29-year-old Blake was captured on cellphone video Sunday and ignited protests in Kenosha and elsewhere.
WATCH | Bucks sit out Game 5 in protest against racial injustice, police brutality:
