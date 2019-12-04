Braves pitcher Mike Soroka named top Canadian baseball player in 2019
Calgary-born starter had 2.68 ERA, placed 2nd in NL rookie of year voting
Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka has won the Tip O'Neill Award as Canadian baseball player of the year.
The Calgary-born Soroka finished second in National League rookie of the year voting and sixth in Cy Young voting. Soroka was 13-4 with a 2.68 earned-run average, striking out 142 in 29 starts for the NL East-winning Braves this year.
The Tip O'Neill Award is named after Woodstock, Ont., native James "Tip" O'Neill, one of Major League Baseball's first legitimate stars.
"I am beyond humbled to have the honour of sharing this award with some of the greats of not just Canadian baseball, but Major League Baseball period. This sense of pride has stemmed from others who represented Canadian baseball so well before me, and is something I hope to carry on as well."
Soroka was strong in his lone post-season start, limiting the St. Louis Cardinals to one run on two hits while striking out seven in seven innings.
A first-round pick in 2015, Soroka made his major-league debut late last year before breaking camp with the Braves this year.
