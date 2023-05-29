Calgary's Soroka to return to major league mound Monday after 3-year injury absence

Atlanta officially recalled starting pitcher Michael Soroka from triple-A Gwinnett and the right-hander will start Monday's game against the hometown Oakland Athletics at 8:07 p.m. ET.

The Calgary native will take the roster spot of right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, who was optioned to Gwinnett late Sunday night.

Soroka, 25, last pitched in the major leagues on Aug. 3, 2020, three games into the pandemic-shortened season. He exited a start against the New York Mets after tearing his right Achilles, and he then tore the same Achilles in June 2022 later while walking into the clubhouse.

"It was his first day out of the [walking] boot," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said at the time. "He was just walking."

Soroka had been scratched from a start Sunday for Gwinnett but allowed one earned run on two hits with eight strikeouts in six innings in his last outing for the club Tuesday. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 earned-run average in eight starts this season for the Stripers.

Soroka emerged as one of the foundations of Atlanta's rotation in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA over 29 starts. The Canadian earned a spot in the all-star game, finished second in National League rookie of the year balloting and sixth for the Cy Young Award as the league's top pitcher.

He was also the 2019 recipient of the Tip O'Neill Award as Canadian baseball player of the year.

The award, presented annually by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, was in the hands of a pitcher for the second year in a row after James Paxton claimed the honour in 2018.

A first-round draft pick in 2015, Soroka made his major-league debut late in 2018.

He is 15-6 with a 2.86 ERA in 37 career appearances (all starts) with Atlanta.

Pitching opposite Soroka on Monday will be A's right-hander Paul Blackburn, who has not pitched since August when he went down with right middle finger inflammation.