Mike Soroka, Canadian pitcher, tears Achilles tendon for 2nd time
Atlanta starter, 2019 all-star out for season, faces 3rd surgery
Atlanta right-hander Mike Soroka is facing season-ending surgery after again tearing his right Achilles tendon.
The major league team said Saturday Soroka suffered the new tear on Thursday while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park, where he was continuing his rehabilitation while the team is at Cincinnati.
"It was his first day out of the boot," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said before Saturday's game at Great American Ball Park. "He was just walking. I hate it for him. All signs were a go, until he took that step and felt that pop."
The Calgary native now faces his third surgery on the Achilles. The team says the procedure will be scheduled within a week.
He was again working to return this season before tearing the same Achilles. The Braves say an MRI confirmed the new tear.
Soroka emerged as one of the foundations of the Braves' rotation in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 earned-run average. The Canadian earned a spot in the all-star game, finished second in National League rookie of the year balloting and sixth for the Cy Young Award.
