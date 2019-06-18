Michael Young, ex-Blue Jays prospect, to have No. 10 retired by Rangers
Former Texas infielder, Gold Glove winner holds 4 team records, including 2,230 hits
The Texas Rangers will retire former infielder Michael Young's No. 10 jersey number later this season.
Young will be the fifth Ranger to have his number retired by the club, and the second this season.
Texas announced the honour for Young on Tuesday, only 10 days after former third baseman Adrian Beltre's No. 29 number was retired. Young's ceremony will be Aug. 31 before a game against Seattle.
He played his first 13 major league seasons (2000-12) in Texas, then split 2013 between Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Dodgers before retiring after that season.
Traded from Blue Jays for Loaiza
Young started at all four infield positions for Texas, and was a Gold Glove shortstop in 2008.
At the time, a young Roy Halladay was sporting a 10.64 earned-run average as the fifth starter for Toronto, which was within striking distance of the American League East-leading New York Yankees.
Loaiza made 14 starts for the Jays that season, going 5-7 with a 3.62 earned-run average and Toronto won 83 games to finish third in the AL East. The right-hander posted ERAs over 5.00 the next two seasons and signed as a free agent with the Chicago White Sox in January 2003.
With files from CBC Sports
