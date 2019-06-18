Michael Young, ex-Blue Jays prospect, to have No. 10 retired by Rangers

The Texas Rangers will retire former infielder Michael Young's No. 10 jersey number later this season.

Young will be the fifth Ranger to have his number retired by the club, and the second this season.

Texas announced the honour for Young on Tuesday, only 10 days after former third baseman Adrian Beltre's No. 29 number was retired. Young's ceremony will be Aug. 31 before a game against Seattle.

Young is the franchise's career leader with 1,823 games played. The former Toronto Blue Jays prospect also holds team records with his 2,230 hits, 1,085 runs scored, 415 doubles and 55 triples.

He played his first 13 major league seasons (2000-12) in Texas, then split 2013 between Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Dodgers before retiring after that season.

Traded from Blue Jays for Loaiza

Young started at all four infield positions for Texas, and was a Gold Glove shortstop in 2008.

In July 2000, Blue Jays general manager Gord Ash hooked up with Rangers counterpart Doug Melvin of Chatham, Ont., and dealt a 23-year-old Young, who was playing at double-A, to the Rangers for starting pitcher Esteban Loaiza, who had been banished to the team's bullpen.

At the time, a young Roy Halladay was sporting a 10.64 earned-run average as the fifth starter for Toronto, which was within striking distance of the American League East-leading New York Yankees.

Loaiza made 14 starts for the Jays that season, going 5-7 with a 3.62 earned-run average and Toronto won 83 games to finish third in the AL East. The right-hander posted ERAs over 5.00 the next two seasons and signed as a free agent with the Chicago White Sox in January 2003.