Outfielder Michael Brantley reportedly agrees to 3-year deal with Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed free agent outfielder Michael Brantley to a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Sportsnet was first to report the deal.

The Blue Jays didn't immediately respond for comment.

The move Wednesday comes a day after the Blue Jays agreed on a reported six-year, $150-million US deal with outfielder George Springer — a teammate of Brantley's with the Houston Astros — pending a physical.

The 33-year-old Brantley is a four-time all-star.

He is the son of former Seattle Mariners outfielder and Blue Jays hitting coach Mickey Brantley.

Michael Brantley signed with the Astros prior to the 2019 season after playing with Cleveland from 2009-18.

Brantley batted .300 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games last season.