Astros cheating scandal brings down another manager as Carlos Beltran steps down from Mets
42-year-old only Houston batter mentioned in investigation of sign-stealing by 2017 World Series champs
Carlos Beltran is out as manager of the New York Mets before a single game, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.
The Mets announced the decision Thursday in a news release, saying Beltran and the team "agreed to mutually part ways." The move came two days after Boston cut ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston's bench coach in 2017 when Beltran played for the Astros.
A day before that, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by Houston soon after they were suspended for the 2020 season by Commissioner Rob Manfred for their roles in the cheating scheme.
"We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways. This was not an easy decision," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon said in a statement.
"Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone's best interest for Carlos to move forward as manager of the New York Mets. We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career. We remain excited about the talent on this team and are committed to reaching our goals of winning now and in the future."
The 42-year-old Beltran, with no managerial experience, was hired to replace Mickey Callaway as Mets manager on Nov. 1. The former New York slugger was given a three-year contract with a club option for 2023 and introduced three days later by Van Wagenen and Wilpon during a news conference at Citi Field.
Beltran played the last of his 20 big league seasons with the Astros in 2017. Manfred said that year Cora was "an active participant" and developed the sign-stealing system used by the team, strongly hinting he will face severe penalties. Even though Cora was subsequently let go, the Red Sox remain under investigation for stealing signs during Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when they won the World Series.
Beltran becomes the first manager to be let go without managing a game since Wally Backman, who was hired by Arizona in November 2004 and fired four days later after legal and financial problems were revealed.
The Mets are the 11th team to change managers since opening day of last season.
