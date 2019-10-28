Max Scherzer's World Series return unclear after cortisone shot
Nationals ace pitcher was scratched from Sunday start with nerve irritation in neck
The Washington Nationals remain unsure about the health of starting pitcher Max Scherzer and catcher Kurt Suzuki heading into Game 6 of the World Series against Houston on Tuesday night.
Houston won three in a row at Washington to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.
"Hopefully he's a little bit better," manager Dave Martinez said on a conference call Monday before the Nationals travelled to Texas. "My understanding is it takes about 24 hours for this injection to really work."
WATCH | Astros bats stay hot en route to Game 5 win:
Stephen Strasburg starts for the Nationals and Justin Verlander for the Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday at 8:07 p.m. ET. Martinez did not want to think yet whether Scherzer would be able to throw in a Game 7 on Wednesday night.
Suzuki missed the last two games after injuring his right hip flexor on Friday.
"Getting better," Suzuki said. "Going to do some stuff today and we'll figure out more tonight after we get into Houston."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.