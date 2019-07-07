Ailing Scherzer chooses rest over pitching in all-star game
Nationals ace nursing sore back but will attend festivities in Cleveland
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has determined that resting his ailing back is more important than pitching in Tuesday's all-star game.
Scherzer experienced back tightness after beating Detroit on June 30. He worked through it against the Royals, but his back stiffened after the appearance.
Scherzer, manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo emerged from a post-game discussion with this conclusion: It would be in the best interest of Scherzer and the Nationals that he excused himself from pitching Tuesday night in Cleveland.
"Our season matters so much more than the all-star game," Scherzer said Sunday. "I know my body pretty well. I just know I'm not going to be at my best if I try and pitch on two days' rest and I'd really be jeopardizing our season if I were to try and do something like that."
8 days' rest between starts
"It's a really cool honour. It's a really cool 48 hours," he said. "I still wanted to go and partake in everything that's there and especially be there for the Home Run Derby and the game and I get to take my daughter, so it's going to be fun."
"The all-star break couldn't come at a better time for him," Martinez said. "He'll get eight days now to recoup and get ready for the next start."
Scherzer won't get the ball again until Washington wraps up a three-game series in Philadelphia next Sunday.
"I need some rest right now to let this thing fully heal up so that I'm completely good to go in the second half," Scherzer said.
